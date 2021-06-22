SYLMAR (CBSLA) — An early Sunday morning street takeover in Sylmar ended with a vehicle careening into El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant.
Security camera footage captured the moments before the driver crashed into the restaurant in the 13000 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.
A person can be seen running away from the window just as the vehicle collided with the business, sending glass flying into the street. A crowd of onlookers packed the intersection after the crash.
Chris Torres, the restaurant owner’s son said car crashes in the area are not new, but have taken a dangerous turn amid the pandemic.
"At that point we weren't that surprised," he said. "It just, it sucks that it happened, and we're very fortunate that no one was hurt this time."
Authorities have not yet released any information about the driver, but the Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating.