LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old.
A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for John Frias, who was last seen at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 15th Street West and Avenue J in Lancaster, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Frias is described as 5’7″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve denim shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.