LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The date of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was announced Monday.
The two-hour telecast will be held on Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS.
Submissions for nominations will be open from Aug. 30 until Nov. 5.
Producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor's choosing, with the actor's permission.
Actors are also able to submit their own performances.
Eligible performances must air or premiere between March 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.
Nominations will be announced on Jan. 12.