VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A four-car crash in Van Nuys left multiple people injured Monday night.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 7400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard.READ MORE: Some Homeowners Say They're Victims Of Eviction Moratorium Rules As LA County Considers Extension
Fire crews said a total of eight people were injured in a traffic collision that involved four vehicles, two of which were parked, and a pedestrian.READ MORE: Airlines, Aviation Unions Call For Harsher Penalties For Unruly Passengers
Six adults were taken to local hospitals, five in moderate condition and one in fair condition. Two declined to be taken by ambulance to area hospitals.MORE NEWS: Hermosa Beach Officials Cracking Down On Unruly Parties, Public Intoxication, Underage Drinking This July 4 Holiday
It was not immediately clear what led up to the accident.