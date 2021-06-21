SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — There was a massive bust at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport Monday.
Millions worth of counterfeit products were seized from a cargo shipment from China by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
The items taken by federal officers included more than 47,000 counterfeit Cialis pills and 10,117 pieces of knock-off designer apparel and footwear including Christian Dior, Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike Air and Swoosh designs.
If genuine, the merchandise would have been an estimated retail price of nearly $13 million.
The items were turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation.
