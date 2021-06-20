BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – The Tour d’Elegance, a free car parade, drew crowds Sunday as spectators lined the streets to see 50 of the worlds rarest cars driving by.Jeff Crooyman And 16-Month-Old Son Bryce Share Special Bond And The Same Surgeon
The parade included all different types of car categories, including pre-war, muscle, race and luxury cars.
“Some of the cars, you’ll never see again and have never seen before,” one of the event’s organizers said.
Comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno was there this year to present a check to nonprofit organizations that included the Beverly Hills Police Officer Association and the Firefighters Association.
The nonprofit charities provide assistance to first responders injured in the line of duty.