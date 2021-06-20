LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — COVID-19 vaccination rates for employees at police, fire, and corrections agencies in Los Angeles are significantly lower than other adults, according to a report.
According to data collected by the Los Angeles Times, about 51 percent of firefighters have received at least one dose, as compared to about 64 percent of residents 16 or older.
The Times report also said that among police officers, 52 percent were partially vaccinated.
The low vaccination rates are raising concerns among medical ethicists and public safety leaders about whether unvaccinated first responders could become a threat to public health.