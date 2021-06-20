(CBSLA) – Happy Father’s Day! Here are some great ways to spend the day with Dad today or any time this year.
L.A. SAILING
If you thought sailing was too hard to access, too expensive, or too intimidating, you haven’t yet met the Captains of L.A. Sailing. Their entire goal is to make sailing a fun, affordable and community-based activity. It’s a Los Angeles-based sailing club that offers a hands-on environment and caters to everyone from beginning to expert sailors.
Enjoy a private outing or join the club and sail with others. Either way, you'll get to embraces everything sailing the Southern California coast has to offer! Visit https://www.lasailing.com/ to learn more.
PORSCHE DRIVING EXPERIENCE
Whether driving a Porsche has always been something you’ve wanted to do or you’re looking to improve your driving skills, their 53-acre driver development course is the ultimate driving playground.
Explore the power and responsiveness at the core of Porsche engineering through a variety of on-road, off-road and virtual experiences, all packed into an exhilarating 65-minutes. You can test your limits on challenging features like ravines and fallen timbers on the off-road course or perfect your virtual lap time on circuits around the world in our Simulator Lab. Cap off your experience at racing speeds as a Porsche Drive Coach takes you on a thrilling ride around our 1.3 mile Handling Circuit. Then when you’re off the track and want to sit back and relax, they offer fine dining at their on-property Restaurant 917. To learn more, visit https://www.porschedriving.com/los-angeles