IRVINE (CBSLA) – A Santa Ana man, 20-year-old Nicholas Beamon, was identified by the Orange County Sheriff Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal traffic collision Sunday, in the early morning hours.
The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to reports of a vehicle crash at around 12:50 a.m.at the intersection of Encore and Medallion. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a black, four-door Volkswagen Jetta sedan on fire. The vehicle appeared to have collided with a tree.
Officers were able to pull the driver and the single occupant out of the vehicle and begin life saving measures until OCFA arrived on the scene and took over.
Beamon, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Roberto Solis at 949-724-7024 or email at rsolis@cityofirvine.org.