LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Parishioners in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors.
The move comes nearly a year after church services were first allowed to resume indoor services with face coverings.
Following relaxed guidelines related to face coverings, that requirement will not be applied to those who have been vaccinated who are attending services. It remains unclear whether Cal/OSHA will mandate the use of face coverings by employees.
Other restrictions that have been relaxed for churches include no capacity limits related to COVID-19 and no requirement to social distance.