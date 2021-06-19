WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – One person is dead and five cars were mangled in Westminster after a crash early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Newhope Street and McFadden Avenue in Westminster.
Authorities said the driver of a silver sedan died after he was driving at a high rate of speed, possibly hitting 100 miles an hour, before slamming into a parked car. The impact was so great it caused a chain reaction crash.
“It was a super big noise me and my wife were sleeping and thought it was a hit and run or something but I saw the guy,” said Juan Gonzalez, a neighbor.
Three of those cars belong to Gonzalez who lives next to the crash site.
“The truck was mine, the white car and the yellow car all were mine,” he said Saturday.
Investigators believe the incident started in Santa Ana where the same driver was involved in a hit and run at the intersection about two miles away from the second crash site.
“At this point, we have a witness who identified the driver of a hit and run in Santa Ana,” said Sgt. Phoung Phan of the Westminster Police Department.
Officers say the witness followed the driver a short distance to see him slam into the other vehicles next, totaling three of them.
It is unclear what caused the man in his 20’s to lose control and cause the damage.