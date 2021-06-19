LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)- One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in West Los Angeles.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. near Bundy Drive and resulted in the closure of three of the four lanes of the freeway until further notice, the California Highway Patrol said.
Officers said a pickup truck and a blue car collided due to a wrong-way driver. It is not yet clear which vehicle was going the wrong way.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)