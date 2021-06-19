CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Chino Hills station were dispatched Saturday to the area of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue after reports came in of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found good Samaritans performing CPR on the motorcyclist.
Deputies and medical personnel continued life saving measures, though the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries before being transported to the hospital.
After an investigation, deputies determined that the motorcyclist was traveling north on Chino Hills Parkway from Pipeline Avenue when a vehicle exited a nearby shopping center and collided with the motorcycle.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact investigators at 909-477-2800