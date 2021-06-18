LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman is at large Friday after stealing a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance and crashing it into a pole.
Police say firefighters were responding to a 911 call at Parthenia Street and Columbus Avenue at about 3:25 a.m. when a woman jumped into an ambulance and took off.
The ambulance made it just three blocks before slamming into a pole in the 15000 block of Chase Street. The woman took off running, and is still being sought by police.
No one was hurt in the incident, and authorities say the ambulance sustained some collision damage. The tires of an LAPD vehicle were also slashed, police said.