SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A woman and her two teenage daughters working at the family’s taco stand in San Bernardino were robbed and beaten earlier this week.
The family said the woman and her daughters were punched in the face and the woman was also kicked in the stomach during the attack. The woman and one of her daughters were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family said the attack happened Sunday night and that the family not only lost all of the money made that night, but also the food that had to be thrown away following the attack.