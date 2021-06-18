LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The presiding judge of Los Angeles County’s court system issued an order Friday authorizing a new set of emergency continuances for criminal trials and juvenile dependency matters including extended deadlines.
“While the state and county public health guidelines for managing COVID-19 have been lifted and vaccinations increase in California, the court is eagerly planning to align its operations with recent revisions to state and Cal/OSHA workplace guidance,” Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said in a written statement.READ MORE: Vehicle Traffic Poised To Return To Pine Avenue In Long Beach, But Restaurants Want To Keep Outdoor Dining
“We are reviewing these new regulations to soon enhance in-person access to our courthouses and services while continuing to offer new convenient customer service and remote courtroom appearance solutions implemented during the pandemic.”READ MORE: Palm Springs Reaches All-Time High Temperature Of 123 Degrees
The order allows for:
- the time within which a criminal trial must be held to be extended by up to 30 days in cases in which the statutory deadline would otherwise fall between June 19 and July 16;
- the time for a preliminary hearing following arraignment to be extended from 10 court days to no more than 30 court days;
- pretrial hearings in misdemeanor cases set between June 19 and July 16 for out-of-custody defendants to be extended by 90 calendar days unless statutorily required to be held sooner and the defendant does not consent to a continuance; and
- minors taken into custody pending dependency proceedings to be held up to seven days in cases when the deadline for release would otherwise fall on or between June 19 and July 16.
Face coverings will continue to be required inside the courthouses.MORE NEWS: Marcus Eriz, Wynne Lee Plead Not Guilty In Road Rage Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)