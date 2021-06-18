HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — The mayor of Hermosa Beach is recovering Friday after being attacked for asking someone to not litter.
Mayor Justin Massey says he was out for a walk with his family last Sunday night when he spotted someone throwing trash out of a car.
When Massey asked that person to stop littering, two men jumped out of the car and he says one of them assaulted him.
Hermosa Beach police say they have identified the suspect, and will be taking the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. However, it’s unclear if any arrests will be made.