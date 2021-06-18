FONTANA (CBSLA) — A 42-year-old man was in custody Friday on suspicion of taking photos of an underaged girl and her mother at a Fontana Target store.
According to authorities, Moises Munoz is accused of following an underage girl and her mother while they were shopping at Target and pointing his cell phone camera at them.
The Fontana Police Department said Target loss prevention also noticed the man and began recording him for "evidence purposes." Munoz, who is a registered sex offender currently on parole, is accused of taking photos of the victim and multiple other women at the Target before fleeing the scene.
Investigators later located Munoz in San Bernardino and took him into custody. Police said a search of his cell phone recovered additional photos of women at other locations.
Anyone with information about Munoz or any other potential victims was asked to contact Det. Macias at 909-350-7730 or via email at cmacias@fontana.org.