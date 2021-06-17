MID-WILSHIRE (CBSLA) — A GoFundMe page set up for a security guard fatally stabbed Wednesday at Park La Brea Apartments has raised more than $14,000.

According to SEIU United Service Workers West, Tomas “Jose” Mejia was working at Park La Brea when he tried to stop an intruder from entering the building. The would-be intruder then stabbed Mejia, who died after being taken to a local hospital.

“He died as he lived, as a protector and hero,” the union said in an emailed statement. “Tomas is survived by his wife and children. He was the sole provider for his family.”

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene.

According to SEIU-USWW, Mejia was a member of the union’s executive board and a “critical part of every struggle and victory that his union had over the last 25 years.”

With a heavy heart, we report the death of our brother Tomas Mejia who was murdered on June 16th while working. Tomas was a member of our Executive Board and a key part of every victory that we’ve had over the last 25 years. He was a warrior, friend, leader, husband, and father pic.twitter.com/AORgLYq0UR — SEIU USWW (@seiuusww) June 17, 2021

Mejia was also a peer-to-peer advocate in the Ya Basta Center, also known as a compadre, who fought against the patriarchy, sexual violence, domestic violence and the dangers that immigrant workers face on the night shift as janitors, according to the union.

The money raised will help support Mejia’s wife and children.