HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Dec. 18 bowl game at SoFi Stadium will be named the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, the talk show host announced Wednesday evening.
"Ever since I was 52 — which was last year — I've dreamed of having a college football bowl game named after me," Kimmel said. "I'm thrilled to announce that dream is coming true."
The naming of the game is the result of what was described as “an unprecedented multi-year partnership” between Kimmel and SoFi Stadium.
“Stan Kroenke designed Hollywood Park to be a sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and visitors from across the world to enjoy. We cannot think of a better way to bring sports and entertainment together than by collaborating with celebrated late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on our collegiate bowl game”, said Jason Gannon, executive director of Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
"Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will not only bring an incredible game-day experience to fans, but it will also focus on supporting our community 365 days a year."
Kimmel will work with Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl community partners One For All, Boys and Girls Club LA Harbor and Boys and Girls Club LA Metro and additional Los Angeles charities.
The game will match the No. 1 selection from the Mountain West Conference and the No. 5 selection from the Pac-12 Conference.
The LA Bowl was set to happen on Dec. 30 last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
