LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Russell Westbrook was on hand Thursday to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Crenshaw Family YMCA.
Kids got a chance to test out the new basketball court and sports facility at the Crenshaw Family YMCA, 3820 Santa Rosalia Dr. The new indoor court, with its colorful basketball murals, was designed with the help of YMCA’s kid members.
The NBA star and former UCLA Bruin was accompanied by his family as he cut the ribbon on the renovated facility. Support for the renovations was provided by a donation from the Jordan Brand and the Russell Westbrook “Why Not?” Foundation.
The Crenshaw Family YMCA is also teaming up with Westbrook for the Why Not? Hub Space and Academy, a six-week sports, tech, and culture program for middle school-age children.