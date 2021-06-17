POMONA (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people are wanted to help care for the migrant children who are being housed at the Fairplex in Pomona.
A two-day hiring fair takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. The event is being hosted by Cherokee Federal and Team Hope, which are supporting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the effort to humanely house children and reconnect them with family and loved ones.
Hundreds of immediate openings are available for qualified and compassionate caregivers, primarily case managers, youth care workers, and administrative professionals. Most of the positions are nights and weekends and bilingual English/Spanish speakers are preferred. Job seekers must pass a federal background check, wear a mask to the hiring fair, and practice social distancing.
The hiring fair continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.