LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Jane Goodall with the West Coast premiere of “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall.”
The exhibition will launch on Nov. 7 and run until April 17, 2022.
Goodall, the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, founded the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace and has created an indelible legacy in the fields of science and conservation.
“We are honored to present this marvelous exhibition and share Jane Goodall’s journey with audiences from all over the world,” said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. “As we emerge from the past year and continue on a path towards healing, Dr. Goodall’s life and work provide an unparalleled example of how curiosity can lead to environmental stewardship with tremendous impact.”
She traveled to what is now Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park and immersed herself by observing chimpanzees in their natural habitat.
Her work studying the lives of chimpanzees in the wild captured the imagination of the world.
Highlights from the exhibition include:
- A multiscreen experience introducing visitors to Dr. Goodall’s work, alongside surprising encounters with digitally rendered chimpanzees;
- A replica of Goodall’s research tent, offering a hands-on experience where visitors can envision themselves as scientists jotting down observations in their field journal;
- A hologram-like projection of Goodall who shares her memories in Gombe and recalls her thoughts, feelings, impressions and lessons learned while living among chimpanzees;
- A projection of Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park;
- Interactive immersive activities, including one in which visitors can test their skills at matching the pant-hoot vocalization of a chimpanzee;
- Updates on the current state of Gombe Stream National Park and the chimpanzee range in Africa, along with the work of the innovative scientists and conservationists who are following in Goodall’s footsteps;
- A call to action to visitors from Goodall to join her, the Jane Goodall Institute and National Geographic, in an effort to ensure a more sustainable future for us all; and
- A pledge station where visitors can share what actions they will take to help Goodall in her mission.
Tickets are set to go on sale in early fall.
More information can be found at NHM.ORG/becoming-jane.