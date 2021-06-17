EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — Police Thursday were investigating a fatal shooting near a marijuana dispensary in Eagle Rock, scouring the neighborhood and taking a close look at personal items left in the street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called out to the 4800 block of York Boulevard at about 4:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

“It wasn’t a surprise,” Armando, a neighbor, said. “I was expecting it sooner or later, because I seen the kind of people that come in and wait in line.”

Armando, who did not want to share his last name, said he has seen some “sketchy” characters frequent the business, though he said the dispensary has a heavily armed security guard on duty at all times.

“He’s fully equipped,” Armando said. “He even wears a bulletproof vest.”

Police said the shooting happened after to people got into an argument with the guard outside of the dispensary. The argument escalated and gunfire was exchanged.

One of the people who confronted the guard was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The security guard was also struck by gunfire and was said to be in critical condition. The second person who confronted the guard was taken into custody.

“It’s a nice, peaceful neighborhood,” Fred Haddis, a neighbor, said. “I just mind my own business.”

Haddis and his wife, Evangeline Haddis, have lived in the area for more than 20 years. They said they were stunned by the violence so close to home and said they would be more vigilant as a result of the shooting.

“Sometimes I go home late,” Evangeline said. “I’m scared about the news.”

Authorities said they were still looking into what prompted the argument that led to the shooting, but said they were not looking for any additional suspects.