LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, will meet Thursday for a highly anticipated update to rules for masks and distancing in the workplace.
The agency, which regulates workplace safety, is expected to vote Thursday on a plan that would allow vaccinated workers to skip wearing a mask. However, those who are unvaccinated would be required to wear them indoors.
The rules would require employers to verify the vaccination status of workers before allowing them to work mask-less, but employees would be allowed to simply “self-attest” that they are vaccinated.
Local leaders are anxiously waiting on the decision from Cal/OSHA to move forward with workplace expectations.
"I'm not so worried about the actual guidance," Orange County CEO Frank Kim said Wednesday. "It's really managing any (human resources) issues that could surface."
Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in at a news conference Wednesday at Magic Mountain in Valencia, saying he is ready to immediately release an executive order implementing Cal/OSHA’s decision.
Any new rules would most likely go into effect Friday, according to a government official.
Under the new proposal being considered by Cal/OSHA:
- Employers may allow vaccinated employees to work without face coverings indoors, but they must document workers’ vaccination status. That documentation process allows workers to either show written proof of vaccination, such as a CDC vaccine card, or to “self-attest’ that they are vaccinated without providing documentation.
- Workers can decline to state if they are vaccinated or not. However, they will be treated as if they are unvaccinated.
- Unvaccinated workers must wear masks indoors, unless alone in a room or vehicle. Employers must make approved respirators, such as an N95 mask, available for unvaccinated workers if they request them.
- No face coverings are required outdoors unless there is an outbreak.
- If there is a COVID outbreak, masks will be mandated for all workers indoors, and outdoors if six-foot physical distancing can’t be maintained.
- No physical distancing or barriers between workers are required, regardless of employees’ vaccination status, although employers can re-evaluate the need if an outbreak occurs. Distancing and barriers will be mandated if a “major outbreak” of 20 or more cases occurs.
- Fully vaccinated workers with no COVID symptoms do not need to be tested or quarantined after they are exposed to the virus.
- Employees cannot face retaliation for wearing a mask, even if they are not required to do so.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
