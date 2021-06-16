LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard may miss the remainder of the team’s playoff series with the Utah Jazz due to a knee injury, according to a report Wednesday.
Sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported that Leonard tweaked his right knee in the fourth quarter of their Game 4 win Monday, and will at least miss Wednesday night’s Game 5 in Salt Lake City.
He could also miss the remainder of the series, sources told ESPN.
The 29-year-old Leonard has played exceptionally well so far these playoffs. In 11 games, he is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals.
The Clippers-Jazz series is currently knotted at two games apiece.