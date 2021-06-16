LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Businesses large and small are feeling the heat, in a good way, as customers head indoors during a heat wave.

Two things that come to mind for many when thinking about how hot it has been outside are air conditioning and ice. That is good news for Gabriel Mora, who owns “Anytime Ice Delivery,” a 24-hour service.

Mora has been delivering ice for 15 years and said when it gets hot outside, the season gets busy.

“It’s been really crazy from 8 am to 8 pm and still I get after-hour deliveries from 10 pm to 11 pm,” said Mora Wednesday. “It’s nonstop.”

Alan Ayala brought his girlfriend’s family out to the bowling alley to get the air conditioning benefits.

“My house doesn’t have an AC,” he said. “It doesn’t work right now.”

A lot of people are also flocking to the mall. At Westfield Santa Anita the air conditioning is welcomed by shoppers.

“We have seen customers with such a positive energy to come into these malls without kind of feeling those restrictions but also in a reprieve of feeling, ‘gosh, I can get out of those 100-plus temperatures,'” said Molly Unger, Westfield Vice President of Shopping Center Management.

Westfield is planning a big celebration called “Hello Sunshine” at each of their locations from June 25-27, which will include live music, a carnival with a Ferris wheel, and games.