MID-WILSHIRE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police Wednesday were investigating a fatal stabbing at the Park La Brea Apartment complex.
According to authorities the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 300 block of Burnside Avenue. The victim, who has not been identified, died after being taken to a local hospital.
Police said the suspect had been taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene. A motive for the deadly attack was not immediately disclosed, though officials said the incident was neither gang related nor domestic.
It was not immediately known where the stabbing occurred and the investigation was ongoing.