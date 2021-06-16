VALENCIA (CBSLA) – People heading to Six Flags Magic Mountain are no longer required to make a reservation to visit the park and those that are fully vaccinated can leave their masks at home.
The park announced the new guidelines and park policies that went into effect on June 15 when the state dropped most COVID-19 restrictions.READ MORE: LA County Urges Continued Vigilance After Lifting Of Most COVID Rules
The park also announced that all visitors are now welcome, including those coming from outside of California.READ MORE: Deadly South LA Drive-By Shooting Kills One Man, Wounds 8-Year-Old Girl
All unvaccinated guests are still required to wear masks while indoors.
The park said that sanitation and regular cleaning will continue throughout the park and all employees will be required to wear masks and go through temperature screenings.MORE NEWS: Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire Near 73 Freeway In Laguna Beach
More information about park policies can be found here.