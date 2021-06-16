LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed and an 8-year-old girl was wounded when gunfire erupted in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the area of 102nd and San Pedro streets. The girl was unintentionally caught in the crossfire as she was riding her bicycle, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died.
The girl was struck in the arm. She was also taken to a hospital and was last reported to be stable, police said.
No arrests have been made. The exact circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.