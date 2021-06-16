LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family of a man who last week went overboard the Catalina Express is asking for more resources to keep the search going.
"We have been out looking for him every day since June 10, from sunup to sundown," a family member said Wednesday. "And we will continue to look for him because we love him so much."
According to the family, Keion Dade disappeared June 10 about three miles from Long Beach around 6 p.m.
His family said the captain misinformed the U.S. Coast Guard on the depth of the water, which they said led the Coast Guard to forego using a dive team.
The search was called off Friday night, just over 24 hours after Dade was reported overboard.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover the cost of their own search.