HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – California Alcoholic Beverage Control has granted the Huntington Beach Police Department a $62,302 grant targeted at the illegal sale of alcohol to underage residents, along with other alcohol related crimes.
The year-long grant, according to HBPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Carey, will the department’s efforts to decrease underage drinking and DUI incidents by reducing youth access to alcohol.
Funds from the ABC grant will be used in “minor decoy operations” and “shoulder tap operations” where underage decoys attempt to purchase alcohol from licensed locations or underage decoys targeting adults to illegally purchase alcohol for them. The money will also be to train local ABC licensed establishments on the laws and inspections of “on-sale” and “off-sale” ABC licensed locations.
The grant is part of the California Alcoholic Beverage Control’s policing partnership project.