LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Officials are seeking public assistance related to a male newborn abandoned in a trashcan in a female’s public restroom Friday, June 11, around 8 a.m., at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park in Lynwood.
So far Sheriff’s Deputies have been unable to identify the child, believed to be Hispanic or African American, or his parents.READ MORE: Southland Heat Wave Brings With It Ants, Spiders
Officials have released a sketch of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning. She was seen pushing a pink baby stroller.READ MORE: Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing At Park La Brea Apartments
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LACSD’s Special Victims Bureau’s toll free tip line at 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by going to LA Crime Stoppers website.MORE NEWS: Aaron Thomas Isaac, 48, Receives 12 Months Probation For False Imprisonment Related To Foster Child Abuse Case