LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Fire crews Wednesday worked to put out brush fire near the 73 Freeway in Laguna Beach that caused a temporary closure of the roadway.
Update: Multi-agency response. Engines, dozers, hand crews, rotary wing and fixed wing on scene. Firefighters making aggressive attack. pic.twitter.com/0zMsTMU9Pl
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 16, 2021
The Orange County Fire Authority said there were approximately 100 firefighters on the ground in addition to dozers, fixed wing and rotary wing aerial resources to battle the blaze.
“The hot weather is always a challenge, however we do train for this heavily,” OCFA Capt. Sean Doran said. “We’ve had several training … episodes leading up to this just for this reason.”
Doran said the department had increased its staffing for the hot weather in anticipation of increased fire danger as temperatures soared.
Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for the next several hours to ensure flareups did not occur as a heat wave continued across the Southland.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation, though Doran said the blaze was mainly terrain driven.