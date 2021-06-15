LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC and UCLA will welcome back fans at full capacity for the upcoming football season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Rose Bowl, respectively, the universities announced Tuesday.

The announcements come as California lifts statewide COVID-19 rules restricting capacity at businesses and event venues.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan Family back to the Coliseum for the first time since 2019,” USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn said. “Our home games were not the same last year, and the gameday experience at the Coliseum is so special primarily because of the fans. Our players and coaches can’t wait to see fans and family in the stands and that energy is a difference-maker for us on the field.”

It was not immediately known if fans would have to wear masks when at the games or if there would be any other safety policies in place.

UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said, “We are excited to welcome back students, alumni and fans to the Rose Bowl and our other outside sporting events. Getting the COVID-19 vaccination is strongly encouraged to provide the safest environment for everyone. We will continue to follow local and state health and safety protocols in order to maintain a safe environment for our fans.”

Both universities said tickets will be entirely digital and both have partnered with the ticketing company Paciolan.

UCLA opens its home season on Aug. 28 with a game against Hawaii. USC takes on San Jose State in its first home game on Sept. 4.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)