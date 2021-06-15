LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even though California has lifted its mask mandate for most businesses, many people are unsure what to do when it comes to ditching their face coverings.

Mindy Pfeifer was one of the only people seen walking into a Trader Joes’ in Studio City on Tuesday.

“I felt rebellious in Trader Joe’s right now without a mask,” said Mindy Pfeifer. “I feel like everyone was looking at me, and they were, and then I kept looking around…I feel like I had to justify. Even to the checker, they were like ‘You’re good, you’re good.’ I know but it feels weird.”

Other shoppers within the store said they were unsure what to do when it came to shedding their masks.

One shopper named Dennis said he was ready to take his mask off two weeks ago but still hasn’t.

“I probably would have taken it off if there was more than one person, but each time that I’ve come in here I’ve only seen one person without a maks,” he said.

Many more customers inside a Ralphs store went in bare-faced. The sign at the door read, “Masks required unless you are fully vaccinated.”

At Laque Nail Salon in North Hollywood, masks are still required for everyone

Owner Marina Fermanyan said she’s waiting for the guidance that comes out of the state’s occupational safety meeting tomorrow.

“We are choosing to keep it as it is, just the same way customers come in with masks on, the staff and employees with masks on,” Fermanyan said.

She said she’s getting mixed reactions from customers — some said they wouldn’t come in unless masks are required while others said they are ready to take their masks off.

“Today I’ve only been here and a lash place and they both require masks,” said one customer. “If I’m allowed to not wear my mask I don’t want to wear it.”

Although the state’s mask mandate was lifted Tuesday, there are still facilities that require people wear a face-covering including: