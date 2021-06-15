CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Deputy-Involved Shootings, KCAL 9, Menifee, Riverside County Sheriff's Department

MENIFEE (CBSLA) — A deputy-involved shooting shut down the 215 Freeway near Menifee on Tuesday night.

Traffic was being diverted to surface streets after a deputy opened fire on a suspect.

The incident happened between Ethanac Road and McCall Boulevard.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but it appears no deputies were injured during the incident.

The suspect’s condition remains unclear.