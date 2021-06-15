MENIFEE (CBSLA) — A deputy-involved shooting shut down the 215 Freeway near Menifee on Tuesday night.
RIVCO: SB I-215 from SR-74 to McCall Blvd, Unincorporated. All lanes closed due to police activity. Avoid area or use alternate route if possible. #Caltrans8
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) June 16, 2021
Traffic was being diverted to surface streets after a deputy opened fire on a suspect.
The incident happened between Ethanac Road and McCall Boulevard.
We are currently investigating a deputy involved shooting on the 215 Freeway between Ethanac Road and McCall Blvd. The freeway is shutdown and traffic is being diverted onto surface streets. pic.twitter.com/aIMB9qix2R
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 16, 2021
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but it appears no deputies were injured during the incident.
The suspect’s condition remains unclear.