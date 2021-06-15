LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles dentist has been charged with sexually abusing nine patients, and authorities believe he may have more victims.
Emad Fathy Moawad, 50, of Marina del Rey, was arrested on June 10. He was charged Monday with nine counts of sexual battery by restraint, three counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of attempted sexual penetration by use of force.
"This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
Prosecutors say the assaults happened between 2013 and 2018 at Moawad’s office, Alegria Dental Center at 4214 W. Beverly Blvd., Suite 209. The patients assaulted ranged in age from 27 to 73 years old.
Moawad is being held on nearly $2 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
Gascon says they are seeking other possible victims of Moawad. Anyone with more information about Moawad or believes they are a victim can call the LAPD’s Operation West Bureau – Special Assault Section at (213) 473-0447.