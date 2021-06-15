OXNARD (CBSLA) — Two teens were arrested Monday at Oxnard State Beach, where hundreds of other young people allegedly set off fireworks and threw bottles at police.
Police officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to reports of a disturbance at Oxnard State Beach, 1601 S. Harbor Blvd., and were surrounded by about 300 young adults and teenagers and had bottles thrown at them, according to Oxnard police Sgt. Jon Keller.
Several units from Port Hueneme and the Ventura County Sheriff's department were called to assist with the melee. One Oxnard police officer suffered a minor hand injury during an arrest.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of firearms violations, including 19-year-old David Martinez, who police say had two loaded P80 handguns with high capacity magazines, and 18-year-old Juan Martinez, who faces firearms charges related to the handguns found. Oxnard police say they also face charges of resisting officers during the arrest.
Oxnard police say the crowd cleared the park and beach areas by 10 p.m.