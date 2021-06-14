LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will reopen nearly 30 of its pools Monday, just in time for triple-digit temperatures.
The pools will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends from June 14 through 20.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead Along 210 Freeway In Glendora
Starting on June 19, pools will be available for swim lessons, aquatic sports and the junior lifeguard program. All participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines.
From June 21-Aug. 14 pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. From Aug. 15 to Sept. 6 pools will be open 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends.READ MORE: Suspect Captured In Norwalk After Wild Pursuit, Standoff
The department will release the list of open pools on Monday and expects to reopen more pools as summer progresses.
Information about open pools is available at the department’s website, laparks.org.MORE NEWS: Derrick Smith, Beloved Security Guard Killed In Long Beach, Identified As Hit-And-Run Victim, While Suspect Still At-Large
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)