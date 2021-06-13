SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday were able to stop the forward progress of a small brush fire that erupted in the Sylmar area.
The so-called Range Fire was burning in the 12600 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, and had scorched about one acre.
As of 11 a.m., the fire appeared to be knocked down. No structures had been threatened.
At its height, the fire had been burning in "light flashy fuel" and running uphill, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Firefighters battled the fire from both the ground and the air.
No further details were available.