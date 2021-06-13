CARSON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in his 30s in Carson.
The shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 17800 block of S. Main Street.
It was there that authorities responded to locate an African American man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that there was no known motive at this time. No suspect information was available or released either.
Those who may have more information were asked to contact authorities at (323) 890-5500.