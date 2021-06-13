PINYON PINES (CBSLA) — Firefighters on Sunday were battling a 150-acre brush fire near Pinyon Pines, which has spurred mandatory evacuations for Pinyon Crest.
The so-called Flats Fire was reported just after 11 a.m. west of the Pinyon Flat campground in the Santa Rose and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, City News Service reported.
An evacuation warning had also been issued for Pinyon and Alpine Village, authorities said.
The fire also prompted the closure of Highway 74 between Palowet and Ribbonwood drives. The fire was at 0 percent containment.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.