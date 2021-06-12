CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has circulated a photo of a 30-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Saturday in Canyon Country.
Kayla Ann Elmore last was seen about 8:20 a.m. in the 19200 block of Vicci Street, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
Elmore was described as a 5-foot, 5-inch tall White woman, weighing about 235 pounds with blue eyes and straight blond hair. She wears glasses and has a "Beauty Most LALA" tattoo on her left forearm.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants.
The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Elmore's whereabouts to call 323-890-5500.
