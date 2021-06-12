WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis in partnership with CultivaLA hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and “tacomania” event Saturday at the Westlake Community Garden.
Organizers of the event distributed some 1,200 free tacos and popsicles to participants receiving their vaccinations of either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Participants were also treated to live music.
The vaccine clinic operated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was open to registrants, as well as eligible individuals on a walk-in basis. Free tacos and popsicles were handed out between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
This event was organized on the heels of a successful vaccination clinic and wellness fair that occurred on May 15th in the Westlake area. The goal, according to organizers, is to increase vaccination rates among Latinx community members in the First District as the reopening date of June 15 fast approaches.
Anyone receiving their first dose of the either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be eligible to receive their second shot on Saturday, July 10th.