LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Citing next week’s full reopening of California’s economy, the California Fitness Alliance dropped its complaint challenging state and local restrictions placed on gym operations during the height of the coronavirus.

CFA attorney Scott J. Street stated in court papers filed Tuesday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark V. Mooney that after discussions between his client and representatives for the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom, the parties decided to “collaborate in reopening California after June 15 emphasizing the importance of health and fitness as Californians move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

June 15 is the day Newsom has said most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

In the complaint filed last Sept. 14, the CFA argued that the state and county erred in preventing Californians from having what the plaintiffs maintained were equitable and safe access to indoor fitness centers. The plaintiffs maintained there are proven health benefits from exercise and that it is vital to physical as well as mental health.

The suit asked a judge to terminate Newsom’s stay-at-home order that was in effect at the time, and for a finding that county officials abused their discretion by refusing to allow fitness establishments to reopen after the closure order was issued last July 13.

In his court papers, Deputy Attorney General Brian S. Chan said none of the state’s orders was too broad.

“The human and economic toll of COVID-19 is indisputable and the hardships (the CFA) and others are experiencing are real,” Chan wrote. “But the measures the state has taken are consistent with state law, are directly related to slowing and stopping the spread of this highly infectious and dangerous disease and fall well within the (state’s) authority and discretion.”

The restrictions were relaxed earlier this year, allowing gyms to reopen at limited capacity with a requirement that patrons wear masks.

