LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, suffering from burns sustained during a fire Saturday at a two-story vacant/boarded-up home in East Hollywood that contained evidence of a homeless encampment and was the site of a previous burn.
Firefighters dispatched at 6:56 a.m. to the 4800 block of West Melrose Avenue, a home built in 1913, had the blaze out at 7:08 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.READ MORE: Gym Owners Drop Complaint Over Coronavirus Restrictions
“A severely burned adult male civilian was encountered outside the home on LAPD arrival,” Humphrey said. “He was transported to an area burn center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.”READ MORE: Los Angeles Times Editorial Writer, Robert Greene, Wins Pulitzer Prize
“Though the premises contained evidence of a homeless encampment, the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation,” he said.MORE NEWS: Free Dodgers Tickets For 1,000 Fans As Incentives Continue Rolling In For Californians Who Received The COVID Vaccine
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)