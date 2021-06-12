IRVINE (CBSLA) – Firefighters stopped a grass fire early Saturday after a car crashed on State Route 261, igniting nearby brush in Irvine. Firefighters said fire danger like this is ahead in the coming weeks in Southern California.
Captain Richard Cordova with CalFire Riverside said small grass fires have been sparking in the last couple of weeks, but it's a good reminder of how dangerous fire season can get.
“Getting on the fire line again so when we get these bigger fires, we’re ready to go!” said Cordova.
California is poised to move into an aggressive fire season as 85 percent of the state is in what’s considered “Extreme Drought Conditions.”
"That's what's going to take these fire and make them bigger," said Cordova.
Last year more than 10,000 fires scorched 4.2 million acres of the state. That’s why firefighters all over the area want residents to watch their behaviors with this week’s weather.
“The danger for firefighters and residents is with the lower humidity those fires are gonna move a lot quicker,” said Cordova. “And they’re going to get a lot bigger than what we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks.”
Firefighters said it is important to check the brush around your home and clear it, pay attention to your campfire, and the things you tow, which can create sparks on the road.
“Any little spark can cause a wildfire, like a chain dangling on the ground from towing a boat or trailer or throwing a cigarette butt out the door,” said Cordova.