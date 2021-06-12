LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A cross-country flight from California to Georgia had to be diverted to Oklahoma after a man became unruly and had to be detained by his fellow passengers and the flight crew.

Delta Flight 1730 was coming from Los Angeles heading to Atlanta when a man became unruly mid-flight. The aircraft landed in Oklahoma City where the passenger was removed by law enforcement officials.

Delta confirmed that the unruly passenger on the plane was an off-duty flight attendant for the company. A spokesperson said Delta could not add any more information at this time given that it is an ongoing investigation.

Benjamin Curlee, who was on the flight, posted a video about the ordeal on social media.

Curlee said he was in the back of the plane at the time of the incident, and heard an announcement from the pilot over the intercom that said “all able-bodied men come to the front of the plane, there is an emergency.”

According to Curlee, he got halfway up to the front of the plane before crew members said the situation was under control and asked passengers to return to their seats.

In a video posted to Twitter by another witness, a man can be seen screaming obscenities as multiple people try to hold him back. A woman on a different part of the plane can be heard saying ‘help’ multiple times as the man is yelling.

A Delta spokesperson released this statement about the incident:

Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 (LAX to ATL) who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City (OKC). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused.