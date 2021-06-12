LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A protest against the LA County Sheriff’s Department stopped traffic on a southland street Saturday.
The march against LACSD began at Southwest College on Western Avenue and was scheduled to end on at the South LA Sheriff’s Station on Imperial Highway.
Officials at the Sheriff’s Department had denied the group a permit for the march, with Sheriff Alex Villanueva saying that past demonstrations at the South LA Station had gotten unruly. Today, however, there were no problems or arrests.